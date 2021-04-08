Fort Dix - MSTC Combat Lifesaver Course 4 August 2021

PFC Johah Jackson is instructing the 340th MP Battalion soldiers during their Combat Lifesaver Course at the Fort Dix MSTC. The course is intended to provide an intermediate step between the buddy aid-style basic life support taught to every soldier, and the advanced life support skills that are taught to US Army Combat Medics and to US Army Special Forces Medical Sergeants.

