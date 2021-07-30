Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Truchon, his wife, Gwyn, and summer hire employee, Josh Kaiser, cut the goodbye cake for the command sergeant major at the Organization Day.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2021 02:31
|Photo ID:
|6772513
|VIRIN:
|210730-A-TT525-762
|Resolution:
|1280x854
|Size:
|166.27 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wiesbaden Garrison holds organization day, says goodbye to command sergeant major [Image 6 of 6], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wiesbaden Garrison holds organization day, says goodbye to command sergeant major
LEAVE A COMMENT