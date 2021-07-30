Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Garrison holds organization day, says goodbye to command sergeant major

    Wiesbaden Garrison holds organization day, says goodbye to command sergeant major

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Gwyn Truchon, wife of the Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj., received a special thank you gift of a hand-carved table, from the spouses club, as Garrison Commander Col. Mario Washington, his wife, Elizabeth and Command Sgt. Maj, Chris Truchon look on.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wiesbaden Garrison holds organization day, says goodbye to command sergeant major [Image 6 of 6], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

