Gwyn Truchon, wife of the Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Maj., received a special thank you gift of a hand-carved table, from the spouses club, as Garrison Commander Col. Mario Washington, his wife, Elizabeth and Command Sgt. Maj, Chris Truchon look on.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 02:32 Photo ID: 6772528 VIRIN: 210730-A-TT525-543 Resolution: 1280x854 Size: 274.81 KB Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wiesbaden Garrison holds organization day, says goodbye to command sergeant major [Image 6 of 6], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.