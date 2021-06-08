1-21 IN and TNI Air Assault at Garuda Shield 21

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an air assault mission with their Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) counterparts at Baturaja Training Area, on August 4, 2021 during Garuda Shield 21. Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint-exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint-exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

