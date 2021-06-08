Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-21 IN and TNI Air Assault at Garuda Shield 21 [Image 9 of 10]

    1-21 IN and TNI Air Assault at Garuda Shield 21

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    08.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an air assault mission with their Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) counterparts at Baturaja Training Area, on August 4, 2021 during Garuda Shield 21. Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint-exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint-exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.08.2021 03:09
    Photo ID: 6768405
    VIRIN: 210805-A-SX958-3907
    Resolution: 6350x4480
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: BATURAJA, ID
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 5

    This work, 1-21 IN and TNI Air Assault at Garuda Shield 21 [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

