AFSOC Airmen visit EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21

Air Force Special Operations Command Airmen speak at an AFSOC panel during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. This panel provided men and women in AFSOC an opportunity to share their personal experiences of what it’s like to serve in AFSOC and explain how their jobs bring specialized airpower and a competitive advantage to the future warfighting environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

