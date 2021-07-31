AFSOC Airmen visit EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21

U.S. Airmen from the Air Force Special Operations Command watch an airshow from atop their AC-130J Ghostrider during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. AFSOC was featured at EAA’s airshow and brought multiple aircraft in its inventory to include the AC-130J Ghostrider, MC-130J Commando II, EC-130J Commando Solo, CV-22 Osprey, C-145 Combat Coyote, U-28 Draco, C-146 Wolfhound, MC-12 Liberty, and the MQ-9 Reaper displaying capabilities of airpower through aerial demonstrations and/or static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

