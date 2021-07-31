Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC Airmen visit EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 [Image 1 of 7]

    AFSOC Airmen visit EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21

    WI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the Air Force Special Operations Command watch an airshow from atop their AC-130J Ghostrider during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, at Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., July 31, 2021. AFSOC was featured at EAA’s airshow and brought multiple aircraft in its inventory to include the AC-130J Ghostrider, MC-130J Commando II, EC-130J Commando Solo, CV-22 Osprey, C-145 Combat Coyote, U-28 Draco, C-146 Wolfhound, MC-12 Liberty, and the MQ-9 Reaper displaying capabilities of airpower through aerial demonstrations and/or static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Location: WI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC Airmen visit EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 21 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    AFSOC
    Ghostrider
    AC-130J
    Air Venture
    Oshkosh Airshow

