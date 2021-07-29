PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – (July 29, 2021) Navy Diver 2nd Class Michael Clutch, assigned to Mobile Diving Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, walks on the ocean floor during surface-supplied diving operations during MDSU 2’s pre-deployment training cycle. MDSU 2, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story, is a combat ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of all diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 19:10 Photo ID: 6766465 VIRIN: 210729-N-CW570-056 Resolution: 4000x6000 Size: 6.73 MB Location: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training [Image 68 of 68], by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.