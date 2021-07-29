Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training [Image 63 of 68]

    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain Marquez 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – (July 29, 2021) Navy Diver 2nd Class Michael Clutch, assigned to Mobile Diving Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, walks on the ocean floor during surface-supplied diving operations during MDSU 2’s pre-deployment training cycle. MDSU 2, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story, is a combat ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of all diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 19:10
    Photo ID: 6766465
    VIRIN: 210729-N-CW570-056
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training [Image 68 of 68], by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Pierside Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Diver
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two
    Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT