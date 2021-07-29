Mobile Diving Salvage Unit Two: Surface-Supplied Dive Training

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – (July 29, 2021) Navy Diver 2nd Class Michael Clutch, assigned to Mobile Diving Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2, sits on a sunken ship during surface-supplied diving operations during MDSU 2’s pre-deployment training cycle. MDSU 2, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek - Fort Story, is a combat ready expeditionary force capable of deploying worldwide in support of all diving and salvage operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)
