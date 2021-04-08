USARCENT Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Army Central Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester, passes the unit colors to outgoing Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell, during the Army Service Component Command's Change of Command ceremony at Patton Hall's Lucky Park on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 4, 2021. Ferrell took command of USARCENT on March 8, 2019, and officially relinquished command to Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Amber Cobena)
