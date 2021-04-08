Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT Welcomes New Commander [Image 1 of 2]

    USARCENT Welcomes New Commander

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Spc. Amber Cobena 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of U.S. Central Command, passes the U.S. Army Central colors to incoming Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, during the Army Service Component Command's Change of Command ceremony at Patton Hall's Lucky Park on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 4, 2021. During the ceremony, Clark assumed command from outgoing Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Amber Cobena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 18:17
    Photo ID: 6766415
    VIRIN: 210804-A-KF716-260
    Resolution: 2449x1632
    Size: 451.33 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Hometown: LEESVILLE, LA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT

