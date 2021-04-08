Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of U.S. Central Command, passes the U.S. Army Central colors to incoming Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, during the Army Service Component Command's Change of Command ceremony at Patton Hall's Lucky Park on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 4, 2021. During the ceremony, Clark assumed command from outgoing Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Amber Cobena)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 18:17
|Photo ID:
|6766415
|VIRIN:
|210804-A-KF716-260
|Resolution:
|2449x1632
|Size:
|451.33 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Hometown:
|LEESVILLE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USARCENT Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT