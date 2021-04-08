Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, Commander of U.S. Central Command, passes the U.S. Army Central colors to incoming Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, during the Army Service Component Command's Change of Command ceremony at Patton Hall's Lucky Park on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 4, 2021. During the ceremony, Clark assumed command from outgoing Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Amber Cobena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 18:17 Photo ID: 6766415 VIRIN: 210804-A-KF716-260 Resolution: 2449x1632 Size: 451.33 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Hometown: LEESVILLE, LA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARCENT Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Amber Cobena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.