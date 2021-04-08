Readiness Exercise 2021

Lt. Col. Eric Cleveringa, 175th Fighter Squadron director of operations, briefs Lt. Col Darin Docter, 114th Fighter Wing pilot, and Lt. Col. Jeremy Doohen, 114th Operations Support Squadron director of operations, during the readiness exercise at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Aug. 4, 2021. The readiness exercise is designed to enhance the warfighter ethos of mission-type orders, independent decision making, and risk management at the lowest competent level by testing the 114th Fighter Wing’s ability to set up an alert sight and generate combat airpower on short notice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

