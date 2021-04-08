Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Readiness Exercise 2021 [Image 1 of 3]

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Eric Cleveringa, 175th Fighter Squadron director of operations, completes paperwork during the readiness exercise at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Aug. 4, 2021. The readiness exercise is designed to enhance the warfighter ethos of mission-type orders, independent decision making, and risk management at the lowest competent level by testing the 114th Fighter Wing’s ability to set up an alert sight and generate combat airpower on short notice. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 17:03
    Photo ID: 6766300
    VIRIN: 210804-Z-QG092-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    This work, Readiness Exercise 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

