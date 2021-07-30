173rd MXG commander promoted

U.S. Air Force Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, kneels as his sons put on his new rank during Bouma’s promotion ceremony July 30, 2021 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Bouma began his Air Force career in 1997 when he enlisted into the Montana Air National Guard as an F-16 crew chief and commissioned as an F-16 pilot in 2002. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

