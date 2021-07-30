Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd MXG commander promoted [Image 5 of 5]

    173rd MXG commander promoted

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, kneels as his sons put on his new rank during Bouma’s promotion ceremony July 30, 2021 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Bouma began his Air Force career in 1997 when he enlisted into the Montana Air National Guard as an F-16 crew chief and commissioned as an F-16 pilot in 2002. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
