U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Edwards, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, speaks about Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Maintenance Group commander, during Bouma’s promotion ceremony July 30, 2021 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Bouma began his Air Force career in 1997 when he enlisted into the Montana Air National Guard as an F-16 crew chief and commissioned as an F-16 pilot in 2002. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 16:59 Photo ID: 6766293 VIRIN: 210730-Z-NV612-1004 Resolution: 6880x4584 Size: 13.69 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 173rd MXG commander promoted [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.