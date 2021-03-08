Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors attend Steelers Training Camp [Image 8 of 8]

    Sailors attend Steelers Training Camp

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    210803-N-RB168-0113 PITTSBURGH, Pa. (August 3, 2021) – Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh attend the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp at Heinz Field. The Steelers organization invited the group of active duty Sailors and veterans from all military branches to watch a live practice with the team. NTAG Pittsburgh’s role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy’s active and reserve components. NTAG Pittsburgh oversees Navy recruiting efforts over approximately 65,000 square miles of territory, across the states of Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 16:16
    Photo ID: 6766176
    VIRIN: 210803-N-RB168-0113
    Resolution: 4635x3090
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors attend Steelers Training Camp [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

