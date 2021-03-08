Sailors attend Steelers Training Camp

210803-N-RB168-0194 PITTSBURGH, Pa. (August 3, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Mariah Lowe, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, poses for a photo during the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp at Heinz Field. The Steelers organization invited a group of active duty Sailors and veterans from all military branches to watch a live practice with the team. NTAG Pittsburgh’s role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy’s active and reserve components. NTAG Pittsburgh oversees Navy recruiting efforts over approximately 65,000 square miles of territory, across the states of Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs/Released)

