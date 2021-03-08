A Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew and Marin County Fire Department personnel rescue a mariner and six dogs from a grounded vessel located near Tomales Point, California, August 3, 2021. A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew reported a sheen from the grounded vessel. (Coast Guard courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 13:21
|Photo ID:
|6765704
|VIRIN:
|210803-G-G0211-1004
|Resolution:
|720x960
|Size:
|132.34 KB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue man and 6 dogs, continue response to fuel spill near Tomales Point [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
