    Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue man and 6 dogs, continue response to fuel spill near Tomales Point

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew and Marin County Fire Department personnel rescue a mariner and six dogs from a grounded vessel located near Tomales Point, California, August 3, 2021. A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew reported a sheen from the grounded vessel. (Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies rescue man and 6 dogs, continue response to fuel spill near Tomales Point [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

