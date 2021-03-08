Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADM Price serves as presiding officer for NCDOC's change of command

    RADM Price serves as presiding officer for NCDOC's change of command

    VA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by REBECCA SIDERS 

    Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command

    210803-N-XG502-1061 (SUFFOLK) - Rear Adm. Gene Price, Vice Commander, Naval Information Forces serves as the presiding officer for Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command change of command ceremony that took place on Aug. 3 (U.S. Navy photo taken by Public Affairs Specialist, Jacky Fisher/Released).

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Change of Command
    NCDOC
    Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command

