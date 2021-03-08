210803-N-XG502-1039 (SUFFOLK, Va) - The official party (from left to right), Lt. Nancy Crews, Chaplain, Capt. Christina Hicks, incoming Commanding Officer, Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (CO, NCDOC), Rear Adm. Gene Price, Vice Commander, Naval Information Forces, and Capt. Harold Cole outgoing CO, NCDOC, render salutes for the parading of the colors at NCDOC's change of command ceremony that took place on Aug. 3 (U.S. Navy photo taken by Public Affairs Specialist, Jacky Fisher/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 11:52 Photo ID: 6765604 VIRIN: 210803-N-XG502-1039 Resolution: 2861x3264 Size: 1.46 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The official party render salutes for the parading of the colors at NCDOC's change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by REBECCA SIDERS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.