210803-N-XG502-1039 (SUFFOLK, Va) - The official party (from left to right), Lt. Nancy Crews, Chaplain, Capt. Christina Hicks, incoming Commanding Officer, Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (CO, NCDOC), Rear Adm. Gene Price, Vice Commander, Naval Information Forces, and Capt. Harold Cole outgoing CO, NCDOC, render salutes for the parading of the colors at NCDOC's change of command ceremony that took place on Aug. 3 (U.S. Navy photo taken by Public Affairs Specialist, Jacky Fisher/Released).
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 11:52
|Photo ID:
|6765604
|VIRIN:
|210803-N-XG502-1039
|Resolution:
|2861x3264
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The official party render salutes for the parading of the colors at NCDOC's change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by REBECCA SIDERS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A New Chapter Begins at Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command
LEAVE A COMMENT