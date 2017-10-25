A public affairs soldier assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) operates a commercial drone to film Green Berets conducting demolition training at Fort Campbell, Ky. On October 25, 2017. Public Affairs soldiers assigned to Special Operations Command units are tasked as special advisor to the commander, with PA support to information operations, and video/photo collection while attached to direct units of action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sergeant Christopher Brown)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 10:41
|Photo ID:
|6765498
|VIRIN:
|170901-A-JC533-004
|Resolution:
|6010x4007
|Size:
|9.22 MB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Forces PAO Fly Drones, by SFC Iman Broady-Chin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT