Special Forces PAO Fly Drones

A public affairs soldier assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) operates a commercial drone to film Green Berets conducting demolition training at Fort Campbell, Ky. On October 25, 2017. Public Affairs soldiers assigned to Special Operations Command units are tasked as special advisor to the commander, with PA support to information operations, and video/photo collection while attached to direct units of action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sergeant Christopher Brown)

