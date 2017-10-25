Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Forces PAO Fly Drones

    KY, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Iman Broady-Chin 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    A public affairs soldier assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) operates a commercial drone to film Green Berets conducting demolition training at Fort Campbell, Ky. On October 25, 2017. Public Affairs soldiers assigned to Special Operations Command units are tasked as special advisor to the commander, with PA support to information operations, and video/photo collection while attached to direct units of action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sergeant Christopher Brown)

