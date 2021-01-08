Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC Airmen demonstrate capabilities at AirVenture Oshkosh [Image 3 of 6]

    AFSOC Airmen demonstrate capabilities at AirVenture Oshkosh

    WI, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Special Operations Wing CV-22 Ospreys from Hurlburt Field, Fla., and a 27th Special Operations Wing MC-130J Commando II from Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., perform a tilt-rotor air to air refueling demonstration during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, over Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., Aug. 1, 2021. Air Force Special Operations Command was featured at EAA’s airshow and brought multiple aircraft in its inventory to include the AC-130J Ghostrider, MC-130J Commando II, EC-130J Commando Solo, CV-22 Osprey, C-145 Combat Coyote, U-28 Draco, C-146 Wolfhound, MC-12 Liberty, and the MQ-9 Reaper displaying capabilities of airpower through aerial demonstrations and/or static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC Airmen demonstrate capabilities at AirVenture Oshkosh [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CV-22
    AFSOC
    MC-130J
    TAAR
    Air Venture
    Oshkosh Airshow

