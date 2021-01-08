A U.S. Air Force 1st Special Operations Wing CV-22 Osprey from Hurlburt Field, Fla., and a 27th Special Operations Wing MC-130J Commando II from Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., perform a tilt-rotor air to air refueling demonstration during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021, over Wittman Regional Airport, Wis., Aug. 1, 2021. EAA highlighted Air Force Special Operations Command and the command brought multiple aircraft in its inventory to Oshkosh, including the AC-130J Ghostrider, MC-130J Commando II, EC-130J Commando Solo, CV-22 Osprey, C-145 Combat Coyote, U-28 Draco, C-146 Wolfhound, MC-12 Liberty, and the MQ-9 Reaper displaying capabilities of airpower through aerial demonstrations and/or static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 09:31 Photo ID: 6765349 VIRIN: 210801-F-YW474-1119 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 5.14 MB Location: WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOC Airmen demonstrate capabilities at AirVenture Oshkosh [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.