Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Craparotta Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Craparotta Retirement Ceremony

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Huynh 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, and Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Craparotta, commanding general of Training and Education Command, stand at attention during the Marines’ Hymn during Craparotta’s retirement ceremony at the Alfred M. Grey Marine Corps Research Center on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 2, 2021. Craparotta retired after dedicating 38 years of faithful service to the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Huynh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 08:47
    Photo ID: 6765295
    VIRIN: 210802-M-VW647-0050
    Resolution: 4919x3274
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Craparotta Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Craparotta Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Craparotta Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Craparotta Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Craparotta Retirement Ceremony
    Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Craparotta Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Commandant of the Marine Corps
    Retirement
    MCB Quantico
    Lieutenant General
    COMMSTRAT FEATURE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT