U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Craparotta, commanding general of Training and Education Command, right, is retired by Gen. David H. Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, at the Alfred M. Grey Marine Corps Research Center on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Aug. 2, 2021. Craparotta retired after dedicating 38 years of faithful service to the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 08:46 Photo ID: 6765292 VIRIN: 210802-M-VW647-0025 Resolution: 4578x3052 Size: 8.41 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Lewis A. Craparotta Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Eric Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.