    Selfless Service [Image 2 of 2]

    Selfless Service

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adam Bailey, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron fuel systems journeyman, and Ruth Hounsome, a civilian in the community, pose for a photo at Bailey’s house near Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 21, 2021. Mrs. Hounsome was visiting Bailey after he had assisted her during a motorcycle accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 05:50
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Selfless Service [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    Community
    Service before Self

