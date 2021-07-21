Selfless Service

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Adam Bailey, 48th Component Maintenance Squadron fuel systems journeyman, and Ruth Hounsome, a civilian in the community, pose for a photo at Bailey’s house near Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 21, 2021. Mrs. Hounsome was visiting Bailey after he had assisted her during a motorcycle accident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
