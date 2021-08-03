Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Selfless Service [Image 1 of 2]

    Selfless Service

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kevin Green, 48th Security Forces Squadron section chief of operations, poses for a photo at memorial park at Royal Air Force, Lakenheath, England, August 3, 2021. Green had previously helped a rider in a motorcycle crash near RAF Lakenheath and prolonged their life long enough for emergency services to arrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Selfless Service [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    Community
    Service before Self

