Selfless Service

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kevin Green, 48th Security Forces Squadron section chief of operations, poses for a photo at memorial park at Royal Air Force, Lakenheath, England, August 3, 2021. Green had previously helped a rider in a motorcycle crash near RAF Lakenheath and prolonged their life long enough for emergency services to arrive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
