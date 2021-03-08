Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load [Image 8 of 11]

    M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by 1st Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A BTRY, 3-7 FA conducted a 2-gun artillery raid with support of C Co, 2-25 CAB on 03 August 2021 in the vicinity of Makua Valley Training Area. This training enhanced proficiency in conducting AASLT raids with M119A3 Howitzers in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 02:13
    Photo ID: 6765016
    VIRIN: 210803-A-NO077-115
    Resolution: 1280x1920
    Size: 946.38 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load [Image 11 of 11], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load
    M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load
    M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load
    M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load
    M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load
    M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load
    M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load
    M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load
    M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load
    M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load
    M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Howitzer
    Blackhawk
    Schofield Barracks
    Artillery
    25ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT