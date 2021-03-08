Pilots assigned to 225 “WolfPack” Company 25th Infantry Division, conduct lifts in support of A BTRY, 3-7 FA 2-gun artillery raid on 03 August 2021 in the vicinity of Makua Valley Training Area. This training enhanced proficiency in conducting AASLT raids with M119A3 Howitzers in preparation for future operations. (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 02:13 Photo ID: 6765017 VIRIN: 210803-A-NO077-542 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 541.05 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M119A3 Gun raid Howitzer sling load [Image 11 of 11], by 1SG lekendrick stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.