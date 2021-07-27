MWD Tyson and his handler, Cpl. Gregory Knowles, 503rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 94th Military Police Battalion, demonstrate their proficiency at searching for contraband at the Camp Walker Library, while being certified by the Eighth Army Military Working Dog Program.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 22:14
|Photo ID:
|6764800
|VIRIN:
|210727-A-GJ532-186
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|9.12 MB
|Location:
|DAEGU, KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Military Working Dog team on Camp Walker [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
