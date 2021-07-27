Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dog team on Camp Walker [Image 2 of 2]

    Military Working Dog team on Camp Walker

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    MWD Tyson and his handler, Cpl. Gregory Knowles, 503rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 94th Military Police Battalion, demonstrate their proficiency at searching for contraband at the Camp Walker Library, while being certified by the Eighth Army Military Working Dog Program.

    Korea
    military working dogs
    mwd
    military police
    Team19

