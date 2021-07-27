MWD Tyson and his handler, Cpl. Gregory Knowles, 503rd Military Working Dog Detachment, 94th Military Police Battalion, demonstrate their proficiency at searching for contraband at the Camp Walker Library, while being certified by the Eighth Army Military Working Dog Program.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 22:14 Photo ID: 6764799 VIRIN: 210727-A-GJ532-136 Resolution: 4508x3546 Size: 3.84 MB Location: DAEGU, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Working Dog team on Camp Walker [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.