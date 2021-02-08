A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew medevacs a 50-year-old fisherman, who was reportedly suffering from heat attack-like symptoms, from the 67-foot commercial fishing vessel, Miss Melissa, Aug. 3, 2021 and was safely transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Mike Browning)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 21:23 Photo ID: 6764752 VIRIN: 210803-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 4032x2880 Size: 3.97 MB Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US Web Views: 73 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs fisherman near Grand Isle [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.