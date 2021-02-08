Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs fisherman near Grand Isle

    Coast Guard medevacs fisherman near Grand Isle

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew medevacs a 50-year-old fisherman, who was reportedly suffering from heat attack-like symptoms, from the 67-foot commercial fishing vessel, Miss Melissa, Aug. 3, 2021 and was safely transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Mike Browning)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs fisherman near Grand Isle [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medevac
    USCG
    D8
    Grand Isle
    Browning

