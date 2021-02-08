Coast Guard medevacs fisherman near Grand Isle

A Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew medevacs a 50-year-old fisherman, who was reportedly suffering from heat attack-like symptoms, from the 67-foot commercial fishing vessel, Miss Melissa, Aug. 3, 2021 and was safely transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Mike Browning)
|08.02.2021
|08.03.2021 21:23
|GRAND ISLE, LA, US
