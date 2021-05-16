Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Quartermaster Brigade Bids Farewell to Commander [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Reserve Quartermaster Brigade Bids Farewell to Commander

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Maj. Ebony Gay 

    94th Training Division-Force Sustainment

    Col. John Joseph relinquished command of the 1st Brigade (Quartermaster) and welcomed Col. Antionette Chase as the new brigade commander on 16 May 2021, in a change of command ceremony. Soldiers of the 1st Brigade (Quartermaster), a down-trace unit of the 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment, gathered at the Maj. Gen. Charles C. Rogers U.S. Army Reserve Center for the ceremony. (Photo by Maj. Ebony Gay, 94th TD-FS Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 21:06
    Photo ID: 6764727
    VIRIN: 210803-A-GU020-0003
    Resolution: 4465x3834
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Hometown: CANTON, GA, US
    Hometown: CHARLESTON, WV, US
    Hometown: FORT LEE, VA, US
