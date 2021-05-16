Army Reserve Quartermaster Brigade Bids Farewell to Commander

Col. John Joseph relinquished command of the 1st Brigade (Quartermaster) and welcomed Col. Antionette Chase as the new brigade commander on 16 May 2021, in a change of command ceremony. Soldiers of the 1st Brigade (Quartermaster), a down-trace unit of the 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment, gathered at the Maj. Gen. Charles C. Rogers U.S. Army Reserve Center for the ceremony. (Photo by Maj. Ebony Gay, 94th TD-FS Public Affairs Office)

