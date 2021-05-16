Brig. Gen. Stephen Iacovelli, 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment commanding general, passes the brigade guidon to Col. Antionette Chase as she assumed command of the 1st Brigade (Quartermaster) on 16 May 2021 during the unit’s change of command ceremony. Col. John Joseph, the outgoing brigade commander, relinquished command of 1st Brigade (Quartermaster) after a three-year tenure. Soldiers gathered at the Maj. Gen. Charles C. Rogers U.S. Army Reserve Center for the ceremony. (Photo courtesy of 1st BDE Unit Public Affairs Representative, 94th TD-FS)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 21:06 Photo ID: 6764723 VIRIN: 210803-A-GU020-0001 Resolution: 1065x1472 Size: 137.87 KB Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Hometown: CANTON, GA, US Hometown: CHARLESTON, WV, US Hometown: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Quartermaster Brigade Bids Farewell to Commander [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Ebony Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.