    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Photo by Maj. Ebony Gay 

    94th Training Division-Force Sustainment

    Brig. Gen. Stephen Iacovelli, 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment commanding general, passes the brigade guidon to Col. Antionette Chase as she assumed command of the 1st Brigade (Quartermaster) on 16 May 2021 during the unit’s change of command ceremony. Col. John Joseph, the outgoing brigade commander, relinquished command of 1st Brigade (Quartermaster) after a three-year tenure. Soldiers gathered at the Maj. Gen. Charles C. Rogers U.S. Army Reserve Center for the ceremony. (Photo courtesy of 1st BDE Unit Public Affairs Representative, 94th TD-FS)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 21:06
    Photo ID: 6764723
    VIRIN: 210803-A-GU020-0001
    Resolution: 1065x1472
    Size: 137.87 KB
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Hometown: CANTON, GA, US
    Hometown: CHARLESTON, WV, US
    Hometown: FORT LEE, VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Quartermaster Brigade Bids Farewell to Commander [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Ebony Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

