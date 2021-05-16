Army Reserve Quartermaster Brigade Bids Farewell to Commander

Brig. Gen. Stephen Iacovelli, 94th Training Division-Force Sustainment commanding general, passes the brigade guidon to Col. Antionette Chase as she assumed command of the 1st Brigade (Quartermaster) on 16 May 2021 during the unit’s change of command ceremony. Col. John Joseph, the outgoing brigade commander, relinquished command of 1st Brigade (Quartermaster) after a three-year tenure. Soldiers gathered at the Maj. Gen. Charles C. Rogers U.S. Army Reserve Center for the ceremony. (Photo courtesy of 1st BDE Unit Public Affairs Representative, 94th TD-FS)
