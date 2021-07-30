Airman 1st Class Ramos Carlos, 60th Logistic Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, changes brake shoes on the drum brakes of a firetruck July 30, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th LRS vehicle management flight oversees three different vehicle maintenance locations, where technicians maintain all civil engineering equipment, fire trucks, aircraft service, towing vehicles and general-purpose vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 19:09 Photo ID: 6764606 VIRIN: 210730-F-YT028-1021 Resolution: 7444x5051 Size: 2.58 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th LRS vehicle maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.