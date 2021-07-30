Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60th LRS vehicle maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    60th LRS vehicle maintenance

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Ramos Carlos, 60th Logistic Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance technician, changes brake shoes on the drum brakes of a firetruck July 30, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 60th LRS vehicle management flight oversees three different vehicle maintenance locations, where technicians maintain all civil engineering equipment, fire trucks, aircraft service, towing vehicles and general-purpose vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

