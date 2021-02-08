210802-N-OP825-3028 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2021) – Sailors upload ordnance aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 2. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 18:21
|Photo ID:
|6764573
|VIRIN:
|210802-N-OP825-3028
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|494.32 KB
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Tripoli [Image 9 of 9], by SN erica higa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
