    USPACOM, AT SEA

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Seaman erica higa 

    210802-N-OP825-2032 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2021) – An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 transports ordnance during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 2. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA
