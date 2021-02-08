210802-N-OP825-2032 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2021) – An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 transports ordnance during a vertical replenishment on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Aug. 2. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erica Higa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 18:21 Photo ID: 6764577 VIRIN: 210802-N-OP825-2032 Resolution: 4377x2918 Size: 1.12 MB Location: USPACOM, AT SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1