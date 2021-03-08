Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th Airlift Wing completes last C-130H3 Mission [Image 3 of 3]

    130th Airlift Wing completes last C-130H3 Mission

    WV, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    The last 130th Airlift Wing C-130H3 mission takes off from McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, on August 3, 2021. The Air Force selected the 130th Airlift Wing to convert to the C-130J- 30 Super Hercules on May 19, 2021. The wing has flown a version of the C-130 since 1971. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 16:17
    Photo ID: 6764430
    VIRIN: 210803-Z-LQ742-0006
    Resolution: 5124x3416
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: WV, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    C-130
    WVANG
    CharlieWest

