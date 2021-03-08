The last 130th Airlift Wing C-130H3 mission takes off from McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, on August 3, 2021. The Air Force selected the 130th Airlift Wing to convert to the C-130J- 30 Super Hercules on May 19, 2021. The wing has flown a version of the C-130 since 1971. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 16:17
|Photo ID:
|6764429
|VIRIN:
|210803-Z-LQ742-0002
|Resolution:
|3317x2211
|Size:
|2.84 MB
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Airlift Wing completes last C-130H3 Mission [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt De-Juan Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
