130th Airlift Wing completes last C-130H3 Mission

The last 130th Airlift Wing C-130H3 mission takes off from McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, on August 3, 2021. The Air Force selected the 130th Airlift Wing to convert to the C-130J- 30 Super Hercules on May 19, 2021. The wing has flown a version of the C-130 since 1971. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley)

