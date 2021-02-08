210802-N-YF306-0015 NEWPORT, R.I. (August 2, 2021) Class officers evaluate new instructor

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Chase 

    Naval Service Training Command

    210802-N-YF306-0015 NEWPORT, R.I. (August 2, 2021) Class officers assigned to Officer Training Command, Newport (OCTN), Rhode Island, evaluate a new instructor during a basic instructor qualification, Aug. 2. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron Chase)

    Officer Development School
    Officer Training Command Newport
    ODS
    OCTN
    Reserve Orientation Class

