210802-N-YF306-0015 NEWPORT, R.I. (August 2, 2021) Class officers assigned to Officer Training Command, Newport (OCTN), Rhode Island, evaluate a new instructor during a basic instructor qualification, Aug. 2. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron Chase)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 14:51
|Photo ID:
|6764102
|VIRIN:
|210802-N-YF306-0015
|Resolution:
|1775x2669
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210802-N-YF306-0015 NEWPORT, R.I. (August 2, 2021) Class officers evaluate new instructor [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Aaron Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
