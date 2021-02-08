Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210802-N-YF306-0015 NEWPORT, R.I. (August 2, 2021) Reserve component instructor trains ODS students

    210802-N-YF306-0015 NEWPORT, R.I. (August 2, 2021) Reserve component instructor trains ODS students

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Chase 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Reserve component Cmdr. Nick Diori, of Seattle, Washington, introduces Officer Development School (ODS) Class 21070 students to the topic of mobilization and reserve orders during a reserve orientation class at Officer Training Command, Newport (OCTN), Rhode Island, Aug. 2. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron Chase)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 14:51
    Photo ID: 6764101
    VIRIN: 210802-N-YF306-0006
    Resolution: 2149x1429
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210802-N-YF306-0015 NEWPORT, R.I. (August 2, 2021) Reserve component instructor trains ODS students [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Aaron Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    210802-N-YF306-0015 NEWPORT, R.I. (August 2, 2021) Class officers evaluate new instructor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Officer Development School
    Officer Training Command Newport
    ODS
    OCTN
    Reserve Orientation Class

