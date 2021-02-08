210802-N-YF306-0015 NEWPORT, R.I. (August 2, 2021) Reserve component instructor trains ODS students

Reserve component Cmdr. Nick Diori, of Seattle, Washington, introduces Officer Development School (ODS) Class 21070 students to the topic of mobilization and reserve orders during a reserve orientation class at Officer Training Command, Newport (OCTN), Rhode Island, Aug. 2. ODS provides staff corps officers and several restricted line designators with training necessary to prepare them to function in their role as newly commissioned Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron Chase)

