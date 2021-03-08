Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition - SFC Justin Chavis, V Corps [Image 3 of 4]

    2021 FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition - SFC Justin Chavis, V Corps

    UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Ashley Patoka 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Competition begins Monday, August 2!!!

    The 2021 FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition is set to begin in the early morning hours of Monday, August 2nd. These #Soldiers represent the best in U.S. Army Forces Command. They have already won Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year competitions at their battalions, brigades and the division levels.

    Representing V Corps:
    • Sgt. 1st Class Justin Chavis, MOS: 11B - Infantryman.

    Tune in on all FORSCOM social media platforms for multiple updates each day as these warriors battle for the title of the U.S. Army Forces Command Soldier and NCO of the Year!

    #BestWarrior21 #BestWarriorCompetition #IAMFORSCOM #Readiness #Ready2Fight #ArmyTeam #USArmy @1stcorps @IIICorps @VCorps @ftbragg18abn @FirstArmy @20thCBRNECommand @32ndAAMDC @ArmySFAC @USAATSCOM National Training Center/Fort Irwin Joint Readiness Training Center, Operations Group U.S. Army Central U.S. Army

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 14:33
