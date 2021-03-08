2021 FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition - SFC Justin Chavis, V Corps

Competition begins Monday, August 2!!!



The 2021 FORSCOM Best Warrior Competition is set to begin in the early morning hours of Monday, August 2nd. These #Soldiers represent the best in U.S. Army Forces Command. They have already won Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year competitions at their battalions, brigades and the division levels.



Representing V Corps:

• Sgt. 1st Class Justin Chavis, MOS: 11B - Infantryman.



Tune in on all FORSCOM social media platforms for multiple updates each day as these warriors battle for the title of the U.S. Army Forces Command Soldier and NCO of the Year!



