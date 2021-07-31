Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tomb of the Unknowns: a century honoring fallen Soldiers [Image 2 of 2]

    Tomb of the Unknowns: a century honoring fallen Soldiers

    NORTH PLATTE, NE, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Maj. Christopher Averett 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    210731-A-BK316-005 Staff Sgt. Clayton Manning from the Army Reserve's
    1013th Quartermaster Company leads a column of Soldiers as they and an honor
    detail prepare to march in escort of the horse-drawn caisson and limber,
    distant left, carrying a symbolic flag-draped casket towards the traveling
    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier display at North Platte, Nebraska's Buffalo Bill
    Ranch state historical park July 31, 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj.
    Christopher Averett)

