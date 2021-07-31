Tomb of the Unknowns: a century honoring fallen Soldiers

210731-A-BK316-005 Staff Sgt. Clayton Manning from the Army Reserve's
1013th Quartermaster Company leads a column of Soldiers as they and an honor
detail prepare to march in escort of the horse-drawn caisson and limber,
distant left, carrying a symbolic flag-draped casket towards the traveling
Tomb of the Unknown Soldier display at North Platte, Nebraska's Buffalo Bill
Ranch state historical park July 31, 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj.
Christopher Averett)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 12:51
|Photo ID:
|6763864
|VIRIN:
|210731-A-BK316-005
|Resolution:
|4774x3285
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PLATTE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
