    Tomb of the Unknowns: a century honoring fallen Soldiers [Image 1 of 2]

    NORTH PLATTE, NE, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Photo by Maj. Christopher Averett 

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    210731-A-BK316-002 Staff Sgt. Aaron Harris, Maintenance Supervisor with the
    295th Ordnance Company in Hastings, Neb., dips his hands while instructing a
    color bearer from the Civil Air Patrol on the proper technique for rendering
    honors during a ceremony. Harris and four other Army Reserve Soldiers
    volunteered to support a ceremony July 31, 2021, in North Platte, Neb.,
    featuring the traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a replica of the
    Arlington Cemetery monument, which this year marks its one hundredth year
    since commissioning. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Christopher Averett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 12:51
    Photo ID: 6763862
    VIRIN: 210731-A-BK316-002
    Resolution: 3871x2809
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: NORTH PLATTE, NE, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tomb of the Unknowns: a century honoring fallen Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Christopher Averett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

