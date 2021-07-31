210731-A-BK316-002 Staff Sgt. Aaron Harris, Maintenance Supervisor with the
295th Ordnance Company in Hastings, Neb., dips his hands while instructing a
color bearer from the Civil Air Patrol on the proper technique for rendering
honors during a ceremony. Harris and four other Army Reserve Soldiers
volunteered to support a ceremony July 31, 2021, in North Platte, Neb.,
featuring the traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a replica of the
Arlington Cemetery monument, which this year marks its one hundredth year
since commissioning. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Christopher Averett)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 12:51
|Photo ID:
|6763862
|VIRIN:
|210731-A-BK316-002
|Resolution:
|3871x2809
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PLATTE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tomb of the Unknowns: a century honoring fallen Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Christopher Averett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
