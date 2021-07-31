210731-A-BK316-002 Staff Sgt. Aaron Harris, Maintenance Supervisor with the

295th Ordnance Company in Hastings, Neb., dips his hands while instructing a

color bearer from the Civil Air Patrol on the proper technique for rendering

honors during a ceremony. Harris and four other Army Reserve Soldiers

volunteered to support a ceremony July 31, 2021, in North Platte, Neb.,

featuring the traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a replica of the

Arlington Cemetery monument, which this year marks its one hundredth year

since commissioning. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Christopher Averett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 12:51 Photo ID: 6763862 VIRIN: 210731-A-BK316-002 Resolution: 3871x2809 Size: 3.33 MB Location: NORTH PLATTE, NE, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tomb of the Unknowns: a century honoring fallen Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Christopher Averett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.