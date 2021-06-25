Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Entomologists Train with Cabo Verde to Assess Mosquito-borne Disease Risk [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Entomologists Train with Cabo Verde to Assess Mosquito-borne Disease Risk

    CABO VERDE, PORTUGAL

    06.25.2021

    Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center

    210625-N-ME471-1001 CABO VERDE, Portugal (June 25, 2021) Lt. Tal-Beth Cohen (center left) and Lt. Adam Salyer (center right) demonstrate components of the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Sea Raven capability to public health professionals from the Cape Verde Armed Forces and National Institute of Public Health. The goal of the collaboration is to expand and exercise NECE’s Project Sea Raven capabilities to better inform force health protection requirements. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Hertz/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 12:33
    Location: CABO VERDE, PT
