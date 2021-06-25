210625-N-ME471-1001 CABO VERDE, Portugal (June 25, 2021) Lt. Tal-Beth Cohen (center left) and Lt. Adam Salyer (center right) demonstrate components of the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Sea Raven capability to public health professionals from the Cape Verde Armed Forces and National Institute of Public Health. The goal of the collaboration is to expand and exercise NECE’s Project Sea Raven capabilities to better inform force health protection requirements. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Jeff Hertz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 12:33 Photo ID: 6763851 VIRIN: 210625-N-ME471-1001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.24 MB Location: CABO VERDE, PT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Entomologists Train with Cabo Verde to Assess Mosquito-borne Disease Risk [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.