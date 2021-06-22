Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Entomologists Train with Cabo Verde to Assess Mosquito-borne Disease Risk [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Navy Entomologists Train with Cabo Verde to Assess Mosquito-borne Disease Risk

    CABO VERDE, PORTUGAL

    06.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center

    210622-N-ME471-1002 CABO VERDE, Portugal (June 22, 2021) Lt. Tal-Beth Cohen uses the Prokopack Aspirator to collect mosquitoes for virus screening using the Sea Raven capability. The goal of the collaboration is to expand and exercise NECE’s Project Sea Raven capabilities to better inform force health protection requirements. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Adam Salyer/Released)

    Navy Medicine
    Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center

