210622-N-ME471-1002 CABO VERDE, Portugal (June 22, 2021) Lt. Tal-Beth Cohen uses the Prokopack Aspirator to collect mosquitoes for virus screening using the Sea Raven capability. The goal of the collaboration is to expand and exercise NECE’s Project Sea Raven capabilities to better inform force health protection requirements. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Adam Salyer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2021 12:32
|Photo ID:
|6763850
|VIRIN:
|210622-N-ME471-1002
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|405.51 KB
|Location:
|CABO VERDE, PT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Entomologists Train with Cabo Verde to Assess Mosquito-borne Disease Risk [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Navy Entomologists Train with Cabo Verde to Assess Mosquito-borne Disease Risk
LEAVE A COMMENT