210622-N-ME471-1002 CABO VERDE, Portugal (June 22, 2021) Lt. Tal-Beth Cohen uses the Prokopack Aspirator to collect mosquitoes for virus screening using the Sea Raven capability. The goal of the collaboration is to expand and exercise NECE’s Project Sea Raven capabilities to better inform force health protection requirements. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Adam Salyer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 08.03.2021 12:32 Photo ID: 6763850 VIRIN: 210622-N-ME471-1002 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 405.51 KB Location: CABO VERDE, PT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Entomologists Train with Cabo Verde to Assess Mosquito-borne Disease Risk [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.