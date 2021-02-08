Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSO Raymond hosts USSF transfer ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    CSO Raymond hosts USSF transfer ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond administers the oath of office during a ceremonial transfer event at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 2, 2021, for field grade officers recently approved for transfer into the U.S. Space Force. Approximately 140 officers, both in-person and virtually, recited a ceremonial oath of office administered by the CSO during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.03.2021 10:21
    Photo ID: 6763704
    VIRIN: 210802-F-LE393-0091
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1018.56 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO Raymond hosts USSF transfer ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSO Raymond hosts USSF transfer ceremony
    CSO Raymond hosts USSF transfer ceremony
    CSO Raymond hosts USSF transfer ceremony
    CSO Raymond hosts USSF transfer ceremony
    CSO Raymond hosts USSF transfer ceremony
    CSO Raymond hosts USSF transfer ceremony
    CSO Raymond hosts USSF transfer ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    LE393
    CSO
    Eric R. Dietrich
    spaceforcefet
    CMSSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT