CSO Raymond hosts USSF transfer ceremony

Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond administers the oath of office during a ceremonial transfer event at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 2, 2021, for field grade officers recently approved for transfer into the U.S. Space Force. Approximately 140 officers, both in-person and virtually, recited a ceremonial oath of office administered by the CSO during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

